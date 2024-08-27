August 27, 2024_ Balochistan has been hit by one of the worst attacks in its recent history, with 38 victims, including 23 passengers killed after being identified. The coordinated attacks targeted more than a dozen locations, with attacks on police stations and burning of vehicles. In response, the army launched operations that led to the neutralization of 21 terrorists, but the situation remains critical and the stability of the province is in grave danger. The source of this information is nation.com.pk. The growing violence in Balochistan is challenging Pakistan's control over the region, making it difficult to attract investment and exploit local resources.