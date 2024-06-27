June 26, 2024_ Google Pakistan has entered into an agreement with the Punjab government to promote digital education in public schools. The project involves providing Google ID to 50,000 students and free digital certification courses for 1,000 teachers. Additionally, 15,000 university students will receive training in digital skills. Rehan Allahwala, a pioneer of e-commerce in Pakistan, has already implemented an innovative education system in Karachi, which has attracted the attention of Italy. Roznama92news.com reports that the Italian government awarded Allahwala for his contribution to digital education. This recognition highlights the importance of his work, despite the lack of support from Pakistani authorities.