Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Digital education and Italian recognition for Rehan Allahwala

Pakistan: Digital education and Italian recognition for Rehan Allahwala
27 giugno 2024 | 11.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 26, 2024_ Google Pakistan has entered into an agreement with the Punjab government to promote digital education in public schools. The project involves providing Google ID to 50,000 students and free digital certification courses for 1,000 teachers. Additionally, 15,000 university students will receive training in digital skills. Rehan Allahwala, a pioneer of e-commerce in Pakistan, has already implemented an innovative education system in Karachi, which has attracted the attention of Italy. Roznama92news.com reports that the Italian government awarded Allahwala for his contribution to digital education. This recognition highlights the importance of his work, despite the lack of support from Pakistani authorities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Digital education education system in Karachi education system
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza