Pakistan: Disagreement between federal and provincial governments over wheat production targets

November 03, 2024_ Pakistan’s federal government is at odds with the provinces over the wheat production target set at 33.58 million tonnes for the upcoming season. The provinces have raised concerns over the feasibility of meeting this target, citing challenges such as water scarcity and adverse weather conditions. In particular, the Punjab government has proposed a lower target of 9.263 million hectares for wheat cultivation, with an estimated production of 27.92 million tonnes. The issue highlights the challenges in Pakistan’s agriculture sector, which is crucial to the country’s economy. This news was reported by Pakistan Today. The provinces, including Punjab, are administrative entities that play a critical role in managing agricultural resources and economic planning in Pakistan.