Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Disagreement between federal and provincial governments over wheat production targets

November 03, 2024_ Pakistan’s federal government is at odds with the provinces over the wheat production target set at 33.58 million tonnes for the...

Pakistan: Disagreement between federal and provincial governments over wheat production targets
03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 03, 2024_ Pakistan’s federal government is at odds with the provinces over the wheat production target set at 33.58 million tonnes for the upcoming season. The provinces have raised concerns over the feasibility of meeting this target, citing challenges such as water scarcity and adverse weather conditions. In particular, the Punjab government has proposed a lower target of 9.263 million hectares for wheat cultivation, with an estimated production of 27.92 million tonnes. The issue highlights the challenges in Pakistan’s agriculture sector, which is crucial to the country’s economy. This news was reported by Pakistan Today. The provinces, including Punjab, are administrative entities that play a critical role in managing agricultural resources and economic planning in Pakistan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
target set at at target Punjab
Vedi anche
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza