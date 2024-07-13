Pakistan: Discussion between PTI and JUIF on future political strategy

13 July 2024_ Asad Qaiser of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Fazlur Rehman, head of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (Fazl) (JUIF), discussed future political strategy and Supreme Court verdict in a telephone conversation . During the call, Rehman expressed solidarity with the PTI and partially accepted the Supreme Court's decision regarding reserved seats for women and minorities. Qaiser thanked Rehman for his support, saying the Supreme Court's decision will strengthen the supremacy of the Constitution and democracy in Pakistan. Rehman said the JUIF would not appeal the verdict, but would not prevent party members from doing so individually. Thenews.com.pk reports it. Rehman also stressed the importance of an improved governance system and vowed to continue fighting for a system based on Islamic Sharia.