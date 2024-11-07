Pakistan: Donation of laptops from Italy for education in Sindh

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
07 novembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
06 November 2024_ The Italian organization 'Cooperazione, Emergenza, Sviluppo SVI Pakistan' has donated 10 modern laptops to the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of the University of Sindh in Jamshoro. This initiative, which aims to improve educational resources, was carried out in collaboration with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) during an official ceremony. The Director of the IBA, Professor Dr. Imamuddin Khoso, expressed gratitude for the organization's generosity, highlighting the importance of the laptops in natural disaster research. The news was reported by urdupoint.com, highlighting Italy's commitment to supporting underprivileged communities in Pakistan through education and technology.

