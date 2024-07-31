Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Dr. Ibad launches new party and calls for accountability against corruption

July 30, 2024_ Dr. Ishratul Ibad, former governor of Sindh, announced the creation of a new political party, underlining the need for stringent...

Pakistan: Dr. Ibad launches new party and calls for accountability against corruption
31 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 30, 2024_ Dr. Ishratul Ibad, former governor of Sindh, announced the creation of a new political party, underlining the need for stringent anti-corruption accountability to ensure Pakistan's economic prosperity. Ibad, who has served as governor for 14 years and has lived in the UAE since 2016, warned that political and economic instability had reached dangerous levels. He invited leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan to join him, putting aside their differences. The news is reported by geo.tv. Ibad also expressed concern about the security situation in the country, highlighting the urgency of tackling corruption and improving governance.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
their differences join him security situation in the country Pakistan
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza