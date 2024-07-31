Pakistan: Dr. Ibad launches new party and calls for accountability against corruption

July 30, 2024_ Dr. Ishratul Ibad, former governor of Sindh, announced the creation of a new political party, underlining the need for stringent anti-corruption accountability to ensure Pakistan's economic prosperity. Ibad, who has served as governor for 14 years and has lived in the UAE since 2016, warned that political and economic instability had reached dangerous levels. He invited leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan to join him, putting aside their differences. The news is reported by geo.tv. Ibad also expressed concern about the security situation in the country, highlighting the urgency of tackling corruption and improving governance.