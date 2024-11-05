Pakistan: Economic collaboration with Italy for agricultural and livestock development

November 5, 2024_ Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with a senior British delegation in Lahore, stressing the importance of foreign investment for Pakistan's economic growth. In a separate meeting, Punjab Governor Maryam Nawaz discussed Italian investment opportunities, particularly in olive growing and livestock projects, with Italian Ambassador Mariella Armellini. The ambassador praised public welfare projects in Punjab and proposed cooperation in various sectors, including tourism and textiles. The news, reported by nawaiwaqt.com.pk, highlights Italy's interest in strengthening economic ties with Pakistan, an opportunity that could bring significant benefits to both countries.