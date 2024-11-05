Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Economic collaboration with Italy for agricultural and livestock development

November 5, 2024_ Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with a senior British delegation in Lahore, stressing the importance of foreign...

Pakistan: Economic collaboration with Italy for agricultural and livestock development
05 novembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 5, 2024_ Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with a senior British delegation in Lahore, stressing the importance of foreign investment for Pakistan's economic growth. In a separate meeting, Punjab Governor Maryam Nawaz discussed Italian investment opportunities, particularly in olive growing and livestock projects, with Italian Ambassador Mariella Armellini. The ambassador praised public welfare projects in Punjab and proposed cooperation in various sectors, including tourism and textiles. The news, reported by nawaiwaqt.com.pk, highlights Italy's interest in strengthening economic ties with Pakistan, an opportunity that could bring significant benefits to both countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
investment opportunities investimento investment Lahore
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza