Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
Pakistan: Economic Coordination Committee calls for report on industrial concessions

August 23, 2024_ The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Pakistan Cabinet has requested a detailed report on the concessions already granted...

Pakistan: Economic Coordination Committee calls for report on industrial concessions
23 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 23, 2024_ The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Pakistan Cabinet has requested a detailed report on the concessions already granted to the sectors recognized as industrial. The ECC is considering extending these concessions to other sectors. The committee has directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to provide a comprehensive analysis of the impact of these concessions. This initiative aims to ensure an accurate assessment of the industrial policies in place in the country. This news is reported by Pakistan Today. The ECC is a government body that deals with economic and industrial matters in Pakistan, which is essential for planning and implementing economic policies.

