Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Economic crisis and political disconnection

8 July 2024_ Pakistan is facing its worst economic crisis due to decades of financial mismanagement and indiscipline by successive governments since...

08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

8 July 2024_ Pakistan is facing its worst economic crisis due to decades of financial mismanagement and indiscipline by successive governments since 1956. In this context, it is essential that all citizens contribute equally to the tax burden to generate sufficient revenue for a balanced budget. The current government has accepted the challenge, but failure could have serious political repercussions. Austerity measures should start from the top to avoid fueling the anger of citizens already burdened by inflation and unemployment. Pakobserver.net reports it. The situation requires decisive action to resolve the energy crisis and reduce the privileges of the paid bureaucracy.

