Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:44
Pakistan: Economic Crisis Threatens Domestic Textile Industry

02 September 2024_ Pakistan’s economy-critical textile industry is in grave danger due to ineffective government policies and unsustainable energy...

Pakistan: Economic Crisis Threatens Domestic Textile Industry
03 settembre 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
02 September 2024_ Pakistan’s economy-critical textile industry is in grave danger due to ineffective government policies and unsustainable energy costs. Despite the growth potential, the sector is facing a slow dismantling, compounded by inefficiencies in the energy sector and an unsustainable tax burden. The situation is further complicated by the government’s promise to cut off gas supplies to industrial consumers by January 2025, without considering the devastating economic consequences. The source of this information is brecorder.com. Without meaningful reforms, the future of Pakistan’s potentially billion-dollar textile industry remains uncertain.

