Pakistan: Economic inequality and unbridled luxury among the rich

11 July 2024_ In Pakistan, the economic disparity between rich and poor is increasingly evident. Recently, a car number plate auction in Karachi saw a buyer spending ten crore on the 'Sindh 1' number plate. This event has raised controversy in a country where the majority of the population struggles to survive. Furthermore, a restaurant in Karachi, allegedly owned by a Sindh official, sells beef steaks at fifty thousand rupees each. Geo.tv reports it. The situation highlights growing concern among the elite about the country's future, prompting them to invest in property abroad as a safety measure.