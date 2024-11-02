Pakistan: ECP summons Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan for election hearings

November 02, 2024_ The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned two former prime ministers, Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan, to appear on November 5 on matters related to their electoral conduct. The summons come amid hearings involving key figures in the country. Earlier, the ECP had already notified Nawaz Sharif of a hearing scheduled to address his petition. This development marks a pivotal moment in Pakistani politics, with both leaders having played a significant role in the country’s recent history. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The hearings will take place amid growing public scrutiny over elections and the transparency of the electoral process in Pakistan.