Pakistan: Election law 2024 challenged in Lahore High Court

August 10, 2024_ A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the recently passed Election Amendment Act 2024. The petition, filed by a prominent lawyer, argues that the new law violates constitutional principles and seeks an order to stay its implementation. The petitioner says that the amendments infringe on the rights of voters and undermine the democratic process. This news is reported by Pakistan Today. The Lahore High Court is one of the principal courts of Pakistan, responsible for legal and constitutional matters in the country.