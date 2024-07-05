Pakistan: Electricity and gas price increases cause protests

July 5, 2024_ Electricity and gas prices in Pakistan are rising dramatically, with a cumulative impact of up to 30% on overall inflation levels. The most affected are the prices of daily consumer goods, influencing the living standards of the majority of the population, 40% of whom live below the poverty line. There have been widespread public protests against rising energy bills and energy shortages. The government has announced energy price concessions for low-income consumers, but only 15-20% of users benefit, leaving the majority to bear the brunt. Tribune.com.pk reports that electricity tariffs have increased from around Rs24-28 PKWH to an average of Rs76 per unit in the last few years. The situation is exacerbated by shortages of cheaper gas, forcing Pakistan to use expensive fuel oil for power generation, with further increases in electricity prices expected in the coming months.