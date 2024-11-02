Pakistan: Energy Cost Hike Approved by NEPRA

02 November 2024_ NEPRA has approved a hike of Rs1.71 per unit in electricity prices during a recent meeting dedicated to fuel cost adjustments for September. This hike will be reflected in the November energy bills, impacting consumers across the country. The decision has been taken to adjust energy costs to the market fluctuations, with the aim of ensuring sustainability of the energy sector. Pakistanis should therefore prepare for an increase in electricity bills. This was reported by Pakistan Today. This change comes amid growing economic pressure on consumers, who are already struggling with rising prices in various sectors.