Pakistan: Energy crisis looms as government faces economic challenges

02 October 2024_ The government of Pakistan is facing a new energy crisis, with the inevitable return of subsidized electricity tariffs that seem like a mirage. Negotiations between the government and independent power producers (IPPs) have just begun, but the country's economic situation calls for innovative strategies to address the challenges. Energy Minister Sardar Awais Leghari has warned of possible stern action against officials of power distribution companies who fail to meet required standards. The need for a zero-tolerance policy against power theft and review of protected tariffs has become urgent, as citizens continue to suffer from rising energy costs, dailytimes.com.pk reported. The situation calls for unprecedented political will and innovative solutions to avert further problems in an already critical environment.