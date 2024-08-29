Pakistan: Energy policies and ministerial reforms under discussion

28 August 2024_ Issues related to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are at the centre of political debate in Pakistan, with political parties and business leaders demanding the government to review agreements to reduce electricity tariffs. Recently, the government announced plans to draft a new policy to address IPP issues, while a committee decided to devolve the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) as per the 18th Constitutional Amendment. The committee also discussed the need for a mechanism to manage excess employment in the ministry, highlighting the importance of proper oversight of sports federations. This was reported by dawn.com. The IPC Ministry was established to facilitate collaboration between the provinces and the federal government, overseeing various departments, including the Pakistan Sports Board and the National Internship Programme.