Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Environmental surveillance launched in Punjab with drones and satellite technology

09 September 2024_ The Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has launched an environmental surveillance...

Pakistan: Environmental surveillance launched in Punjab with drones and satellite technology
09 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 September 2024_ The Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has launched an environmental surveillance system using drones and satellite technology to monitor smoke emissions and violations of environmental laws. Recently, the surveillance operations led to the closure of two factories in Gujranwala that were responsible for air pollution. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb praised the authorities’ quick action and stressed the importance of tackling smog, which kills 250,000 people every year. The news was reported by thenews.com.pk. The Punjab government is also implementing programs to improve children’s education and nutrition, demonstrating its commitment to the well-being of the people.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
using drones air pollution authorities' quick action leadership
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza