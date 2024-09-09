09 September 2024_ The Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has launched an environmental surveillance system using drones and satellite technology to monitor smoke emissions and violations of environmental laws. Recently, the surveillance operations led to the closure of two factories in Gujranwala that were responsible for air pollution. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb praised the authorities’ quick action and stressed the importance of tackling smog, which kills 250,000 people every year. The news was reported by thenews.com.pk. The Punjab government is also implementing programs to improve children’s education and nutrition, demonstrating its commitment to the well-being of the people.