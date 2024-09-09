Pakistan: Explosives found at PTI rally site in Islamabad

08 September 2024_ A bomb disposal team has been called into Islamabad after grenades, rocket-propelled grenades and explosives were found at a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally. Authorities have sealed entry and exit points into the capital in preparation for the event, scheduled for today. PTI leader Asad Qaiser said a large crowd will gather to demand the release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan. This was reported by brecorder.com. The rally will be held in the Sangjani area, where PTI leaders have already inspected the site.