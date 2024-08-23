Pakistan: Export of 100,000 tonnes of surplus sugar approved

August 23, 2024_ The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Pakistan Cabinet has approved the export of an additional 100,000 tonnes of sugar, in response to a surplus of stocks in the country. The decision is aimed at facilitating the export process while ensuring that the domestic supply of sugar is not affected. The ECC has directed the Ministry of Commerce to manage the operation and monitor the impact on the local market. This initiative is part of a broader effort to manage food resources and support the national economy. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. Pakistan is a major sugar producer in the region, and inventory management is crucial to stabilizing prices and ensuring availability for consumers.