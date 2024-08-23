Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Export of 100,000 tonnes of surplus sugar approved

August 23, 2024_ The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Pakistan Cabinet has approved the export of an additional 100,000 tonnes of sugar,...

Pakistan: Export of 100,000 tonnes of surplus sugar approved
23 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 23, 2024_ The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Pakistan Cabinet has approved the export of an additional 100,000 tonnes of sugar, in response to a surplus of stocks in the country. The decision is aimed at facilitating the export process while ensuring that the domestic supply of sugar is not affected. The ECC has directed the Ministry of Commerce to manage the operation and monitor the impact on the local market. This initiative is part of a broader effort to manage food resources and support the national economy. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. Pakistan is a major sugar producer in the region, and inventory management is crucial to stabilizing prices and ensuring availability for consumers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
export esportazione the ECC has directed the Ministry of Commerce
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza