August 16, 2024_ The arrest of Faiz Hameed, former Director General of ISI and Commander of Peshawar Corps, has shocked the nation, marking an unprecedented event in Pakistan's history. Hameed is accused of corruption, financial irregularities and abuse of power, particularly in relation to the Top City housing project. This development could be a significant step towards greater accountability and transparency within the Pakistan Army, with hopes that similar actions will continue in the future, pakobserver.net reported. Hameed's arrest could also positively influence public perception of the Army, highlighting that even high-ranking officials can be held accountable for their actions.