Pakistan: Fazl at the center of negotiations for constitutional changes

September 16, 2024_ Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has become a key player in political negotiations in Pakistan as the government seeks to secure his support for constitutional changes. Despite attempts by the ruling coalition to persuade him to support extending the tenure of judges, no tangible results have been achieved. The National Assembly session, initially scheduled for 11 am, was delayed and only held late in the evening as political leaders continue to visit Fazl to seek consensus. The source of this information is thenews.com.pk. The proposed changes require a qualified two-thirds majority in parliament, making the support of Fazl and his members crucial to the success of the legislation.