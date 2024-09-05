Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Fazlur Rehman criticizes government, demands respect for provincial resources

05 September 2024_ JUI-F leader Fazlur Rehman has strongly criticised the government during a session of the National Assembly, stressing the need to...

05 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 September 2024_ JUI-F leader Fazlur Rehman has strongly criticised the government during a session of the National Assembly, stressing the need to respect the resources of provinces such as Balochistan and Sindh. He warned that the government is losing control in provinces such as Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where armed groups are gaining power. Rehman also questioned the government's ability to address citizens' concerns and called for a more political approach to resolve the issues. The source of these statements is thenews.com.pk. The situation in these provinces is critical, with increasing violence and political tensions, requiring urgent intervention by the authorities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Fazlur Rehman He warned that Balochistan government during a session
