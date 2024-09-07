Pakistan: Female doctors face harassment, lack of security in hospitals

06 September 2024_ Female doctors in Pakistan face daily harassment and insecurity in the workplace, a problem that has persisted for decades. A recent survey revealed that 47% of female healthcare professionals do not feel safe in hospitals, and 67% said they do not have adequate space to rest. Testimonies from doctors and nurses highlight the lack of separate rooms and the verbal and physical abuse they face, especially in emergency situations. The source of this information is dawn.com. The situation is exacerbated by the country's patriarchal culture, which often leads to an underestimation of the professional capabilities of women in the medical sector.