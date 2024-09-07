Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Female doctors face harassment, lack of security in hospitals

06 September 2024_ Female doctors in Pakistan face daily harassment and insecurity in the workplace, a problem that has persisted for decades. A...

Pakistan: Female doctors face harassment, lack of security in hospitals
07 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 September 2024_ Female doctors in Pakistan face daily harassment and insecurity in the workplace, a problem that has persisted for decades. A recent survey revealed that 47% of female healthcare professionals do not feel safe in hospitals, and 67% said they do not have adequate space to rest. Testimonies from doctors and nurses highlight the lack of separate rooms and the verbal and physical abuse they face, especially in emergency situations. The source of this information is dawn.com. The situation is exacerbated by the country's patriarchal culture, which often leads to an underestimation of the professional capabilities of women in the medical sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
do not feel safe cent survey revealed Pakistan do
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza