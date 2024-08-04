Pakistan: First assignment of female officers in the Khyber police

04 August 2024_ For the first time in history, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has posted five women officers in the volatile Khyber district. Four of these officers have been posted to various police stations in the district, marking a significant step towards gender inclusiveness in the police force. The officers will be responsible for handling cases involving women and children and will also support community policing. This initiative is expected to improve the overall law and order situation in the district. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. Khyber is a district known for its security challenges and the presence of militant groups, making this initiative particularly relevant to the local community.