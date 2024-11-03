Pakistan: First meeting of Reformed Judicial Commission on November 5

03 November 2024_ Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi has convened the first meeting of the reformed Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on November 5. The meeting will hear nominations for appointment of judges to the Supreme Court filed by provincial bar councils. This meeting marks a major development as provincial bar councils now have a say in judicial appointments for the first time. The meeting will be chaired by CJP Afridi and will be attended by senior judges of the Supreme Court. This news was reported by Pakistan Today. The reformed Judicial Commission was set up to improve transparency and integrity in the appointment process of judges in Pakistan.