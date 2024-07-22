Pakistan: Fitch expects near-term political stability but warns of future risks

22 July 2024_ Fitch Ratings has released a report that forecasts the stability of Pakistan's coalition government for the next 18 months, but warns of possible risks in the event of an economic crisis or increase in violence. The report highlights that PTI leader Imran Khan will likely remain jailed despite some recent legal successes. The Supreme Court's decision to award reserved seats to the PTI sparked political tension, with the PML-N challenging the decision. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has warned of a possible 'constitutional collapse' in the country. Brecorder.com reports it. Pakistan's political and economic situation remains uncertain, with serious implications for the country's future.