Pakistan: Five human traffickers arrested, involved in fraud for illegal travel to Italy

July 2, 2024_ Pakistani authorities have arrested five individuals accused of human trafficking and visa fraud. Those arrested, including Muhammad Naeem and Shamsher Ali, promised illegal trips to Italy via Iran, extorting large sums of money. Muhammad Naeem swindled over 3.8 million rupees, while Shamsher Ali collected more than 6 million rupees through the same method. The arrests took place in several locations in Lahore, following an FIA operation on the orders of Home Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi. Dailykhabrain.com.pk reports it. Investigations continue to dismantle further human trafficking networks.