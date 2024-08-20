Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
12:48
Pakistan: Flood Alert Underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan

August 20, 2024_ The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a monsoon emergency update for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit...

20 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 20, 2024_ The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a monsoon emergency update for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) due to heavy rains causing flooding. Heavy rainfall in the past few days is expected to increase due to rising temperatures, resulting in risks of further flooding. The NDMA has urged the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as the death toll in Balochistan has risen to 18 and over 19,000 homes have been damaged. The NDMA is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating responses with provincial authorities. The source of this information is Pakistan Today, which stresses the importance of staying updated on weather forecasts and using the NDMA mobile app for weather alerts.

