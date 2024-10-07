Pakistan: Food export opportunities thanks to Italian investments and technology

06 October 2024_ Pakistan has the potential to significantly increase its food production and exports with targeted investments and adoption of modern technologies. Shahid Imran, director of a well-known food export company, has highlighted the importance of improving quality and logistics to access international markets, especially in the Middle East and Europe. A key element will be the installation of an advanced automated snack plant from Italy, which will start operating in Multan by August 2025. The news was reported by urdupoint.com, highlighting how Pakistan can become a major player in the global food market by leveraging its geographical location and agricultural resources. This development presents an opportunity to strengthen trade ties between Pakistan and Italy in the agri-food sector.