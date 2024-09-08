Pakistan: Foreign Minister stresses importance of alliance with UK

07 September 2024_ Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar said that the Pakistani government is working to restore flights between Pakistan and the UK. During a meeting with Pakistani diaspora in London, he said that legislative changes have been made to meet the requirements of the UK Aviation Authority. Dar also highlighted the value of the long-standing alliance between Pakistan and the UK, highlighting the contribution of the Pakistani community in the UK. This was reported by brecorder.com. The Pakistani government is also planning to outsource Islamabad International Airport and privatize Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to improve the efficiency of the airline industry.