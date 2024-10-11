Pakistan: Formal dialogue needed to normalize relations with India

October 11, 2024_ Foreign policy expert Michael Kugelman has stressed the importance of a formal dialogue between Islamabad and New Delhi to normalise relations between the two countries. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan, scheduled for the upcoming meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), is seen as a potential step forward, but many warn that it should not be interpreted as a sign of friendlier relations. Despite historical tensions, Kugelman said even a small step towards normalising trade could benefit Pakistan's struggling economy. However, issues such as the conflict over Jammu and Kashmir are hindering progress. The news is reported by brecorder.com. Pakistan's economic situation is critical, with inflation and interest rates at historic highs, making the need for significant reforms urgent.