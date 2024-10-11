Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Formal dialogue needed to normalize relations with India

October 11, 2024_ Foreign policy expert Michael Kugelman has stressed the importance of a formal dialogue between Islamabad and New Delhi to...

Pakistan: Formal dialogue needed to normalize relations with India
11 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 11, 2024_ Foreign policy expert Michael Kugelman has stressed the importance of a formal dialogue between Islamabad and New Delhi to normalise relations between the two countries. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan, scheduled for the upcoming meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), is seen as a potential step forward, but many warn that it should not be interpreted as a sign of friendlier relations. Despite historical tensions, Kugelman said even a small step towards normalising trade could benefit Pakistan's struggling economy. However, issues such as the conflict over Jammu and Kashmir are hindering progress. The news is reported by brecorder.com. Pakistan's economic situation is critical, with inflation and interest rates at historic highs, making the need for significant reforms urgent.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
interpreted as policy expert as that it should not
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza