Pakistan: Former Intelligence Chief Faiz Hameed in Military Custody

August 13, 2024_ Former Pakistani intelligence chief Faiz Hameed has been remanded in military custody and proceedings for his military trial have been initiated. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) sources, investigations are underway to verify allegations of violations of military law after his retirement. The ISPR confirmed that multiple violations have been found and the process for a Field General Court Martial has begun. Earlier, a commission of inquiry was formed to look into allegations of abuse of power against Hameed, who headed the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). The news was reported by Pakistan Today. Faiz Hameed is a former general of the Pakistan Army known for his prominent role in the country's intelligence.