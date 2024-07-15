Pakistan: Former minister testifies in £190 million corruption case

15 July 2024_ Another former cabinet member from Imran Khan's administration has decided to testify against the £190 million corruption case. Zubaida Jalal, who served as federal minister, said ministers were kept in the dark about the deal. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is currently investigating the matter. Jalal's testimony could have a significant impact on the outcome of the investigation. Pakistan Today reports it. The case concerns alleged financial irregularities during the tenure of Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan.