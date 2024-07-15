Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Former minister testifies in £190 million corruption case

15 July 2024_ Another former cabinet member from Imran Khan's administration has decided to testify against the £190 million corruption case. Zubaida...

Pakistan: Former minister testifies in £190 million corruption case
15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

15 July 2024_ Another former cabinet member from Imran Khan's administration has decided to testify against the £190 million corruption case. Zubaida Jalal, who served as federal minister, said ministers were kept in the dark about the deal. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is currently investigating the matter. Jalal's testimony could have a significant impact on the outcome of the investigation. Pakistan Today reports it. The case concerns alleged financial irregularities during the tenure of Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Pakistan Today reports it million corruption case alloggiamento casa
Vedi anche
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza