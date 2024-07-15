Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: Former president of the National Assembly reports kidnapping of a deputy

July 15, 2024_ Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said on Sunday that Amir Sultan, a Member of National Assembly (MNA) from Jhang, was...

Pakistan: Former president of the National Assembly reports kidnapping of a deputy
15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 15, 2024_ Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said on Sunday that Amir Sultan, a Member of National Assembly (MNA) from Jhang, was kidnapped last night. Qaiser expressed concerns about increased tensions following recent judicial decisions, accusing the government of using force to impose its decisions. He further said there is pressure on party members to change their political alliances. Qaiser stressed that if the country is not governed according to the law and the constitution, its integrity will be at risk. Brecorder.com reports it. He also asked the Supreme Court to expedite the decision on Forms 45 and 47, which are crucial to the legitimacy of the elections.

