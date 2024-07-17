Pakistan: Four Pakistanis killed near a mosque in Muscat

17 July 2024_ Four Pakistani citizens were killed near a mosque in Muscat, the capital of Oman, according to information from the Pakistani embassy....
17 July 2024_ Four Pakistani citizens were killed near a mosque in Muscat, the capital of Oman, according to information from the Pakistani embassy. The incident occurred following an altercation that led to a shooting. The victims were Pakistani residents of Oman. The embassy is working with local authorities to investigate the incident and provide assistance to the families of the victims. Pakistan Today reports it. The authorities are trying to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.