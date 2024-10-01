Pakistan: Fuel prices cut for the first time in three months

01 October 2024_ The federal government of Pakistan has announced a reduction in fuel prices, reducing the price of petrol by Rs2.07 per litre and that of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs4.87 per litre. The new rates, which will come into effect from midnight, bring the price of petrol to Rs118.30 per litre and that of HSD to Rs115.03 per litre. This decision is part of the government's efforts to ease inflationary pressure, with the consumer price index (CPI) recording a 9.04% increase in September. The source of this news is Pakistan Today. The government will continue to monitor international oil prices to make further necessary adjustments.