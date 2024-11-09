Pakistan: Funding Request for Karachi-Hyderabad Rail Project

Cerca nel sito
 
09 novembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
08 November 2024_ Pakistan has renewed its request to China to convene a financing committee meeting to negotiate a loan of nearly $1 billion for the Karachi-Hyderabad segment of the Mainline-I (ML-I) project. This project is considered a strategic initiative of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and has faced significant delays due to financial and security challenges. Despite four previous meetings, Pakistan has failed to reach an agreement on the terms of the loan, while China has suggested developing the Karachi-Hyderabad segment first as a pilot project. The situation was discussed at a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee, Pakistan Today reported. The ML-I project, which has seen its total cost reduced to $6.67 billion, is crucial to improving Pakistan’s railway infrastructure, but security concerns remain a significant hurdle.

in Evidenza