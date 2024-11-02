Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Funds approved for food security and development projects

November 01, 2024_ Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, where several...

Pakistan: Funds approved for food security and development projects
02 novembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 01, 2024_ Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, where several grants for government projects were approved. Among the decisions were the approval of a technical subsidy of Rs 2.939 billion for the purchase of e-passport personalization systems and distribution of wheat stocks for the regions in need. In addition, a subsidy of Rs 1.8 billion was granted to the Ministry of Defence for the maintenance of VVIP aircraft used for state functions. This was reported by Pakistan Today. These measures are aimed at ensuring efficient public services and supporting food security in the country, amid the growing need for government interventions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
supporting food security aimed at ensuring food cibo
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza