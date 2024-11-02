Pakistan: Funds approved for food security and development projects

November 01, 2024_ Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, where several grants for government projects were approved. Among the decisions were the approval of a technical subsidy of Rs 2.939 billion for the purchase of e-passport personalization systems and distribution of wheat stocks for the regions in need. In addition, a subsidy of Rs 1.8 billion was granted to the Ministry of Defence for the maintenance of VVIP aircraft used for state functions. This was reported by Pakistan Today. These measures are aimed at ensuring efficient public services and supporting food security in the country, amid the growing need for government interventions.