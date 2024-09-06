Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: General Chaudhry says there are no inaccessible areas in the country

06 September 2024_

06 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
06 September 2024_ Director General of Public Relations of Pakistan Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has said that there are no inaccessible areas in Pakistan due to recent successes in counter-terrorism operations. Chaudhry stressed that the recent attacks in Balochistan have nothing to do with Islam or human values and that the responsibility lies with groups facilitated by the Afghan Taliban. He further said that the army neither supports nor is against any political party and maintains a neutral approach. This was reported by nation.com.pk. The general urged to strengthen the criminal justice system and unite the nation against terrorism to ensure a safer and stronger Pakistan.

