Pakistan: General discontent after the 2024 budget

July 9, 2024_ Pakistan's 2024 budget has sparked outrage among wage workers, who feel burdened by the new tax measures. Despite the need to broaden the taxpayer base, the government chose to increase taxes on the few registered people, leaving the rest of the population exempt. The new taxes hit basic necessities such as stationery and packaged milk hard, further worsening the situation of families. Frustration is particularly high among young people entering the world of work, worried about their economic future. Thenews.com.pk reports it. In response, many are considering emigration as their only escape from a perceived unfair tax system.