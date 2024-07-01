Pakistan: General elections scheduled for 2029

1 July 2024_ The Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has announced that the next general elections will be held in 2029 at the end of the current government's term. Speaking at a news conference in Islamabad, Aurangzeb underlined the government's commitment to completing its five-year term, rejecting any calls for early elections. He highlighted the importance of stability and continuity in governance, highlighting the government's successes in various sectors, including economic growth, infrastructure development and social welfare programmes. Aurangzeb also responded to opposition concerns over calls for early elections, saying the government is focused on fulfilling promises made to the people and ensuring the country remains on the path of progress. Pakistan Today reports it. He urged the opposition to respect the democratic process and allow the government to complete its mandate.