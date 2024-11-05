Pakistan: General Munir Denounces Plight of Kashmiris and Palestinians

05 November 2024_ Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir highlighted the plight of Kashmiris and Palestinians in a speech on global peacekeeping efforts. He stressed the urgency of a more effective international response to address these humanitarian crises. Munir called for solidarity and concrete action from the international community. His statement highlighted Pakistan's commitment to upholding the rights of oppressed people. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. Kashmir is a disputed region between India and Pakistan, while Palestinians are a people struggling for their rights in the Middle East.