Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
September 15, 2024_ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has strongly criticized the government for moving forward with a...

Pakistan: Gohar Ali Khan criticizes government for lack of consultation on constitutional bill
15 settembre 2024 | 12.41
September 15, 2024_ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has strongly criticized the government for moving forward with a constitutional amendment bill without a proper consultation process. Gohar said that such action violates the rules and procedures of Parliament, highlighting his frustration over the lack of dialogue. According to him, it is crucial that any legislative change is properly debated before it is implemented. This news was reported by Pakistan Today. Gohar Ali Khan is a Pakistani lawyer and politician, known for his leadership role in the PTI, a political party founded by Imran Khan.

