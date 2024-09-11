Pakistan: Gohar Ali Khan released after arrest during clash with police

September 11, 2024_ Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been released after a day in detention following clashes between his supporters and police outside the Parliament. The Speaker of the National Assembly, General (R) Mohammad Aslam Bhootani, ordered the release of the arrested PTI members, calling their captures a crime. The clashes occurred on September 20, when PTI supporters retaliated against a police attack on a rally in support of Imran Khan, former prime minister and PTI leader. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The arrests have raised concerns about freedom of expression and the right to protest in Pakistan, a country that has seen rising political tensions in recent years.