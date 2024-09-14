Cerca nel sito
 
September 13, 2024_ Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has urged Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to confirm...

Pakistan: Gohar Ali Khan seeks clarity from Chief Justice on possible extension of mandate
September 13, 2024_ Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has urged Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to confirm whether he will accept an extension of his term, saying such a decision would clarify many ongoing concerns. Speaking at a press conference, Gohar highlighted the significant responsibility on Isa, saying a refusal to extend his term would set a clear precedent. He also expressed frustration at being silenced in the National Assembly, criticizing Defense Minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks. This was reported by Pakistan Today. Gohar reiterated that although they are in the opposition, they are not servants and have the right to express their views.

