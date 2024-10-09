Pakistan: Government announces aid fund for Palestine, Lebanon, plans $2bn deal with Saudi Arabia

09 October 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government will not allow a repeat of the 2014-style protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad. He told a cabinet meeting that he is expected to sign $2 billion in agreements with a visiting Saudi delegation ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Sharif also set up a ‘Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Palestine and Lebanon’ to support victims of Israeli violence. The news was reported by Pakistan Today, highlighting the government’s commitment to economic stability and security, especially for Chinese nationals in Pakistan. The cabinet also approved measures to improve e-governance and discussed recent terror attacks targeting Chinese engineers.