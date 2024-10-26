October 25, 2024_ Federal Minister for Information Ata Tarar announced a reduction of 86 paisa per unit in electricity tariffs nationwide, thanks to an adjustment in fuel costs. In addition, five independent power producers (IPPs) have been closed and negotiations are underway with eight others to review contracts, promising more good news for citizens. The government has already provided significant subsidies for low-consumption consumers and plans to reduce electricity tariffs further in the coming months. The news was reported by dawnnews.tv, highlighting the government’s commitment to economic stability and support for citizens. Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, is also implementing smart city projects to improve public services and security.