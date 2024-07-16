Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Government announces legal action against PTI and charges of treason for Khan and Alvi
16 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

16 July 2024_ The Minister for Information, National Heritage and Culture, Barrister Ahsan Iqbal, announced important decisions of the federal government, including the ban of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the accusation of treason against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former President Arif Alvi. The government has decided to initiate legal action against some overseas Pakistanis for their alleged role in funding anti-state activities. During the press conference, audio and videos were shown which allegedly prove the involvement of the PTI leadership in anti-state activities. The minister said that the PTI has been involved in anti-state activities and that the government and its allies have decided to initiate legal proceedings to ban the PTI under Article 17 of the Constitution. Pakistan Today reports it. The government accuses the PTI of obtaining foreign funding to attack state institutions and sabotage the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza