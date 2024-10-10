09 October 2024_ The Pakistani government has clarified that the two Chinese engineers killed in an attack in Karachi were not involved in talks with independent power producers (IPPs). The Finance Minister condemned the attack, noting that protests have inconvenienced around 0.8 million people in Islamabad in recent days. The government also estimated that a one-day strike could result in economic losses of around Rs 190 billion. The news was reported by dunyanews.tv, highlighting the need for economic stability in Pakistan, where the current GDP is Rs 124 trillion. The recent tensions have highlighted the economic and social challenges the country is facing.